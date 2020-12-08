News Local Dherynia Municipality suspends services due to coronavirus outbreak

Dherynia Municipality suspends services due to coronavirus outbreak

Dherynia Municipality has suspended all services till Friday, December 11, because of positive coronavirus cases recorded among staff members, an announcement said on Tuesday.

The Adults Centre has also suspended its operation, it added.

“For extremely urgent cases the public should contact 99-595570. Account payments can be made online through the JCC SMART Service or at banks,” it also said.

“In regard to applications for the position of Municipal Engineer, for which the last day for submission was December 4, the deadline is now extended to mid-day on December 18.”

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleComprehensive bill against domestic violence under debate
Next articleBritain expects millions to receive COVID vaccine by year-end

Top Stories

Local

Light rain showers, gentle breeze to prevail this week

Annie Charalambous -
Light rain showers and a gentle breeze is the Mediterranean island’s forecast for Tuesday but come Wednesday and Thursday sunny intervals and a gentle...
Read more
World

Neil Young ends lawsuit against Donald Trump’s campaign over use of his songs

Annie Charalambous -
Neil Young has ended his lawsuit against U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign for playing of two of his songs at campaign rallies without permission. Young...
Read more
World

Britain expects millions to receive COVID vaccine by year-end

Annie Charalambous -
British health minister Matt Hancock said he expected millions of people in the country to receive a vaccine against COVID-19 by Christmas. Britain was the...
Read more
Local

Dherynia Municipality suspends services due to coronavirus outbreak

Annie Charalambous -
Dherynia Municipality has suspended all services till Friday, December 11, because of positive coronavirus cases recorded among staff members, an announcement said on Tuesday. The...
Read more
Local

Comprehensive bill against domestic violence under debate

Annie Charalambous -
A comprehensive bill on combating domestic violence which is also linked with the ‘Istanbul Convention’ is now debated by the Mediterranean island’s different services...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Light rain showers, gentle breeze to prevail this week

Annie Charalambous -
Light rain showers and a gentle breeze is the Mediterranean island’s forecast for Tuesday but come Wednesday and Thursday sunny intervals and a gentle...
Read more
Local

Comprehensive bill against domestic violence under debate

Annie Charalambous -
A comprehensive bill on combating domestic violence which is also linked with the ‘Istanbul Convention’ is now debated by the Mediterranean island’s different services...
Read more
Local

Seventy six citizens, four premises booked over covid measures breach

Annie Charalambous -
Police fined 76 citizens and four establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread...
Read more
Local

Teenagers who attacked boy with a hammer over a videogame intended to kill him

Annie Charalambous -
Police have said the two teenagers who on Monday hit a 13-year-old boy on the head with a hammer because he wouldn’t let them...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros