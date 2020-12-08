Dherynia Municipality suspends services due to coronavirus outbreak

Dherynia Municipality has suspended all services till Friday, December 11, because of positive coronavirus cases recorded among staff members, an announcement said on Tuesday.

The Adults Centre has also suspended its operation, it added.

“For extremely urgent cases the public should contact 99-595570. Account payments can be made online through the JCC SMART Service or at banks,” it also said.

“In regard to applications for the position of Municipal Engineer, for which the last day for submission was December 4, the deadline is now extended to mid-day on December 18.”