NewsLocalDhekelia power station environmentally unsuitable

Dhekelia power station environmentally unsuitable

Dhekelia
Dhekelia

Cyprus must reduce emissions of air pollutants in accordance with the relevant EU Directive and has been given time to do so until the end of 2023. For this reason, the Dhekelia power station, one of the three power plants of the Electricity Authority of Cyprus, which is old and emits air pollutants much close down, thus endangering the sufficiency of the country in electricity.

The issue was discussed at the Presidential Palace under President Anastasiades. It was ascertained that so far there are no answers on how to avoid emissions of air pollutants. Furthermore, the target of using alternative fuel has not been achieved so far.

The only solution for the time being is to continue the illegal operation of the station and consumers will bear any cost will be imposed by Brussels.

By gavriella
Previous articleDeputy Minister for Tourism sees momentum for direct flights to and from Saudi Arabia
Next articleHealth Minister rejects claims about chains of Covid cases in schools

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros