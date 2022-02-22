Dhekelia power station environmentally unsuitable

Cyprus must reduce emissions of air pollutants in accordance with the relevant EU Directive and has been given time to do so until the end of 2023. For this reason, the Dhekelia power station, one of the three power plants of the Electricity Authority of Cyprus, which is old and emits air pollutants much close down, thus endangering the sufficiency of the country in electricity.

The issue was discussed at the Presidential Palace under President Anastasiades. It was ascertained that so far there are no answers on how to avoid emissions of air pollutants. Furthermore, the target of using alternative fuel has not been achieved so far.

The only solution for the time being is to continue the illegal operation of the station and consumers will bear any cost will be imposed by Brussels.