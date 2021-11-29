Device outside Education Ministry’s Limassol district office fails to explode

Police on Monday morning said a device which failed to explode outside the entrance of the Education Ministry’s district office in Limassol was probably placed there late on Sunday.

The district office is located at the busy Franklin Roosevelt Avenue where a protest by parents against the government’s decision for children six and above to wear a mask at school as of Monday took place on Sunday afternoon.

And it continued on Monday morning with traffic there reported as chaotic.

The protests are the initiative of fledgling “United Parents, Cyprus” association.