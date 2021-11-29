NewsLocalDevice outside Education Ministry's Limassol district office fails to explode

Device outside Education Ministry’s Limassol district office fails to explode

Police on Monday morning said a device which failed to explode outside the entrance of the Education Ministry’s district office in Limassol was probably placed there late on Sunday.

The district office is located at the busy Franklin Roosevelt Avenue where a protest by parents against the government’s decision for children six and above to wear a mask at school as of Monday took place on Sunday afternoon.

And it continued on Monday morning with traffic there reported as chaotic.

The protests are the initiative of fledgling “United Parents, Cyprus” association.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleParents still protest Cabinet’s decision for children six and above to wear mask at school
Next articleMan, 41, dies in new car accident – the second fatal within 24 hours

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros