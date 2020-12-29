Developments on three hot cases of naturalizations

Three cases of naturalization of foreign investors, as these emerged from the report of the Kalogerou committee, are at an advanced stage and important developments are expected after the holidays. According to information, in addition to the naturalization of the three Iranians on which recently investigations took place in Larnaca, the investigative team is currently examining a case in Paphos.

The team is just a step before requesting warrants something that will take place after the holidays. Several people seem to be involved in this case, however, everything will depend on the testimony existing and the documents which have been submitted to get the naturalizations and which according to the report are fake.

Another team of investigators is searching the case of the Malaysian financier Jho Low who obtained a Cypriot passport in 2015 by providing false documents, according to the report.

There is also another case under investigation but it seems that evidence is not so strong.