Development of cultural sector a government priority, President says at Cyprus Theatre Awards [VIDEO]

President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades said on Monday that the development of the culture sector has been one of the government`s goals and noted the decision for the establishment of a Deputy Ministry of Culture, a move that the state had ignored for 60 years since the establishment of the Republic of Cyprus.

In a televised message at the Cyprus Theatre Awards for 2020, President Anastasiades said that for the first time conditions are created for the regulation of the professional status of artists and workers in the field of culture, for addressing their problems and for the promotion of our cultural heritage under one single strategy.

He expressed hope that the House of Representatives will adopt the bill the Government has tabled, thus paving the way for a historic moment for the culture sector in Cyprus.

Referring to the THOK Theater Awards, the President noted that they are among the most important cultural events in Cyprus, an institution, which honors people for their contribution to the development of theater in Cyprus.

He congratulated actress Despina Bebedeli who was awarded with the Grand Prize, as well as Kostas Kakoyiannis (Creator of the Year) and Kostas Silvestros (New Creator of the Year).

President Anastasiades acknowledged that the pandemic has greatly affected the work of the artists but expressed hope that with determination, unity and solidarity, we will overcome obstacles and set new goals.