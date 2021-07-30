Development costs worse than last year

The Ministries, government department and services do not proceed with development projects, preferring to keep the money for development costs and postpone their use for the next months.

During the first six months of the year only 18% of the development costs has been used, meaning from the 1.04 billion euros included in the budget for 2021, only 189.5 million have been used. During the same period last year, during which two out of the first six months there was a lockdown, more development costs had been used. Specifically, from January until June 2020, 22% of the development costs had been spent, meaning out of the 942.3 millions in the budget, they used 209.1 million euros.