Deteriorating epidemiological situation in Cyprus pushes Russian tourists away

The recent deterioration of the epidemiological situation in Cyprus has put the brakes on Russian tourists who were planning a break in the Mediterranean island, Philenews reports.

Aeroflot has reportedly informed Cypriot airport authorities it is suspending its flights to Cyprus from May 1, precisely because of the country’s epidemiological picture.

For the same reason, both Aeroflot and Red Wings are said to have cancelled charter flights scheduled for mid-May. And this translates to a loss of 150,000 plane seats for the country.

However, for the time being Aeroflot is flying to Cyprus.

Tourism operators had begun taking bookings as they expected Russia to relax its own current restrictions to travel to Cyprus in April.

In 2019, arrivals of Russian tourists amounted to 781,856 with this country being the second most important market for Cypriot tourism.

In 2020, the available data was only for the first quarter and with arrivals from Russia limited to some 25,000.

Total tourist arrivals last year were reduced to 631,609 compared to 3,976,777 in 2019, recording a decrease of 84.1%.