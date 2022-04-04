Details about the 3rd and 4th doses of Covid-19 vaccine

The Health Ministry reminded that citizens wishing to have the 3rd and 4th doses of the COVID vaccines will be served at all walk-in centers across the island.

It is reminded that:

The 3rd dose of MRNA shots will be given to children aged 12-17 if 6 months have elapsed since they got the 2nd dose.

For ages 12-17 an identification document (ID or passport) and vaccination card need to be shown. The booster shot is also optional.

The administration of the 3rd dose is optional

The 4th dose will be administered to all citizens 70 years old and over, to everyone who works or resides in nursing homes and closed units despite of age, given that 5 months have elapsed since they got their booster shot.

For ages 80 and over an identification document (ID or passport) and vaccination card need to be shown. Ministry said that in further stage announcements will be made for the administration of the 4th dose for people ages 70 and over, health professionals and for the immunosuppressed.

The administration of 4th dose is optional.

Walk in centers operate in all districts Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday between 0800-1500, Wednesday 0800-1800 and Saturday 0800-1300.