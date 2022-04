In cooperation with the Landmark Real Estate Analytics, Forbes is presenting details about the number of houses sold in Cyprus during the seven-year period 2015-2022.

According to data, during that period 5,332 houses were sold in Cyprus’s 30 municipalities with an average area of 150 s.m. Most houses, specifically 927, were sold in 2018 and the least, 585, in 2015.

Due to the discussion about 19% VAT to houses over 140 s.m., it is expected that most of these houses will be affected.