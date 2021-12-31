Despite heavy rainfall of recent days dam levels remain low

Despite the heavy rainfall of recent days levels at dams remain low and the danger of Cyprus not meeting its irrigation and water supply needs next year is still there.

The Water Development Board’s Marios Hatzicostis told Philenews on Friday that December was a good month in terms of rainfall, however, the level of water at dams remains below 50% of capacity.

“However, it seems that the earth is really thirsty and now is the time we will start collecting water for dams as long as the rain continues,” he also said.

The preceded drought up until November’s end was prolonged, he added.

He also said the inflows to dams are small and sufficient only for daily needs and that the hope is for future torrential rain to fall.

“It is not enough now to just stay at the same levels as last year’s, we have to go up by 3%. However, we are 75 million cubic meters of water lower now compared to the same period last year,” he also said.