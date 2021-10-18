NewsLocalDespite good weather Famagusta region hotels will shut down early November

Despite good weather Famagusta region hotels will shut down early November

Summer Hotels
Summer Hotels

Despite the Mediterranean island’s still pleasant weather the vast majority of hotels in the free area of Famagusta will shut down early in November.

Even though most hoteliers in the region would have loved to stay open till the end of the month, the head of the Cyprus Hoteliers Association’s Famagusta District  told Philenews.

Doros Takas also said this negative development is primarily sparked by the fact that foreign tour operators transporting tourists to Cyprus get no assistance or incentives to continue promoting the island during the winter. Or, at least part of the cold season.

Such incentives, he added, should be there for all tour operators throughout November and for some, albeit with some cuts, for the whole winter season.

At the same time, Takas expressed his disagreement with the government’s policy of primarily assisting airlines and not travel agents.

 

By Annie Charalambous
