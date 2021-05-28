Despite EU freeze-out, Belavia still serves some European destinations including Larnaca

Despite an EU freeze-out in response to Sunday’s forced landing of a passenger jet in Minsk Belarusian national carrier Belavia still serves some European destinations including Larnaca in Cyprus.

This is what Reuters reported on Thursday citing FlightRadar24 data.

“Belavia flights were still crossing Italy and Hungary on Thursday and serving EU destinations including Larnaca in Cyprus and Tallinn in Estonia,” it said.

“Cyprus officials said they were awaiting formal EU guidance on implementing the bans, and Estonia signalled imminent action,” it added.

The European Union urged its airlines to avoid Belarus and moved to close its own airspace to Belarusian carriers amid outrage over Sunday’s interception of a Ryanair jet en route to Lithuania from Greece, and the arrest of a dissident journalist on board.

Belavia previously said it was banned from destinations in Britain, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Latvia, Lithuania, Sweden and Ukraine, most of which have also barred it from their airspace. Its neighbour Poland joined the list on Wednesday.