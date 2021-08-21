NewsWorldDesperate Afghans pass baby over razor wire to U.S. soldiers

Desperate Afghans pass baby over razor wire to U.S. soldiers

A baby is handed over to the American army over the perimeter wall of the airport for it to be evacuated, in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 19, 2021, in this still image taken from video obtained from social media. Video taken August 19, 2021. OMAR HAIDARI/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. THIS PICTURE WAS PROCESSED BY REUTERS TO ENHANCE QUALITY. AN UNPROCESSED VERSION HAS BEEN PROVIDED SEPARATELY. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

From the surging crowd of people outside Kabul airport, a small baby was perilously passed over razor wire into the hands of a United States soldier guarding Kabul airport on Thursday (August 19).

The footage shared on social media, captures the sense of desperation among many Afghans who are fearful of what the Taliban’s sudden return to power will mean.

Thousands of people have been trying to get to Kabul airport and on to military and civilian flights abroad, but amid chaotic scenes, some have been killed or wounded and armed Taliban members have been firing in the air to control the crowds.

American soldiers are also stationed there to prevent the airport being overrun while evacuations of foreigners and Afghans are ongoing.

Meanwhile, the U.S. military is completing its withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years of fighting, coinciding with the Islamist militant Taliban’s lightning conquest of the country.

By gavriella
