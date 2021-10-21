Deputy Ministry of Tourism updated the website delightfulcyprus

Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Tourism has announced the release of the updated website www.delightfulcyprus.com in Greek and English language, in the context of the upgrade of the Cyprus Gastronomy Promotion Pact “Taste Cyprus”.

According to a press Release, issued by the Deputy Ministry, its main goals are the promotion of the Cypriot wine-gastronomy, the promotion of local products and companies, the quality upgrade of relevant services, the formation of a new gastronomic awareness and the evolution of Cyprus into a destination of gastronomic experiences.

On the other hand, the benefits for the participating companies are the acquisition of a reliable and competitive tool of promotion, the assurance of the quality of their product and services, the free promotion that will have by the Ministry at national and international level and the consulting support for the improvement of the quality of their services and products.

The Trademark “TASTE CYPRUS DELIGHTFUL JOURNEYS” can certify the following categories of companies operating within the Republic: Restaurants and and taverns (both inside and outside hotel businesses), visitable units for the production of local food products and stores selling local food products.

So far, more than 80 companies have been certified and are available for the public to view them on the website.