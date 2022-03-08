Deputy Ministry of Tourism announces workshops promoting crafts

NewsLocalDeputy Ministry of Tourism announces workshops promoting crafts

The Deputy Ministry of Tourism has announced for 2022 the scheme to offer people the opportunity to participate in workshops promoting crafts that are part of the country’s Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Visitors can participate in about 3,000 handcrafts and oenogastronomy workshops, which take place at many Heartland villages.

The workshops include basket weaving, icon painting, silversmithing, wood carving, ceramic and pottery making, mosaic making, embroidery, wine and Commandaria making, and many more.

Workshops are open for visitors from 10.00 a.m. – 7.00 p.m. No reservation is required for visiting.

Details on the workshops can be found at https://heartlandoflegends.com/workshops/

