Deputy Minister stresses need to support Cyprus shipping sector amid Covid-19 pandemic

Cyprus Deputy Shipping Minister Vasilis Demetriades has stressed the need to support the Cyprus shipping sector that has been hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic, noting that cruise and passenger ships do not operate due to the current situation.

In statements after a meeting he had with the left-wing AKEL party leader, Antros Kyprianou, Demetriades said that Cyprus shipping has been hit by the corona virus pandemic in the sense that “we cannot for the moment promote our product and attract more ships while a number of Cyprus ships remain docked, facing significant problems.”

Therefore this is a period during which we must stand by the shipping industry to the greatest extent possible and see how we will be able to promote and support Cyprus shipping in a dynamic and tangible way when this pandemic is addressed, he noted.

Demetriades said that shipping is the driving force for the trade and that commercial ships still operate but not as in the past.

Asked about the danger of Covid-19 cases being imported to Cyprus via its marinas and ports, the Deputy Minister said that there are crystal clear processes for checking both the passengers and the ships’ crews.

He also noted that he briefed Kyprianou about the various issues and challenges which Cyprus shipping faces.

Source: CNA