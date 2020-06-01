Deputy Minister participates in EU teleconferences on research, innovation and space issues

Cyprus’ Deputy Minister for Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Kyriacos Kokkinos participated on May 29 in two informal teleconferences of the EU Ministers responsible for research and innovation and for space issues, held under the EU Croatian Presidency.

According to a press release issued by the Deputy Ministry the main issues during the teleconference on research and innovation was the best use of research and innovation towards the economic recovery of the EU member states and the Union in its whole and the reinforcement of the society’s resilience after the pandemic.

Participants underlined the importance of cooperation and solidarity among the EU member states and between the EU and its global partners, as well as the decisive contribution in achieving the goals of the Green Deal and the Digital Transformation.

In his intervention Kokkinos underlined that research and innovation constitute the driving force not only for growth and competitiveness but also to boost employment.

Moreover, he underlined the need to create a conducive environment for the development of innovation and entrepreneurship, through the special support of the SMEs and start-ups. He also supported the promotion of cooperation and mobility networks as well as the adoption of a flexible and effective governance system for the future European Research Area that will allow the best use of resources and capabilities all over Europe.

The joint effort of recovering from the Covid-19 crisis, achieving sustainable growth and building a more flexible and resilient society was the focus of the informal teleconference of the EU ministers responsible for space issues.

Kokkinos referred to the various space applications that have tangibly contributed to the management of socio-economic and environmental challenges and to mitigating the pandemic impact. He noted that the implementation of an effective space policy constitutes a powerful autonomy, security and competitiveness tool for the EU as well as the core for promoting innovation and improving the standard of living in today’s society.