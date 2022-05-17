Deputy Minister of Innovation signs MoU with Amazon Web Services

The Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy signed today, at the Presidential Palace, a Memorandum of Understanding with Amazon Web Services (AWS), aimed at supporting the modernization of state infrastructure and speeding up the adoption of cloud services in the Cyprus public and private sectors. The MoU was signed by the Deputy Minister, Mr Kyriacos Kokkinos, and the Director of Europe Public Sector in Amazon Web Services Mr Cameron Brooks.

Collaboration with AWS, a global leader in cloud services, provides a unique opportunity to boost Cyprus’ transition to the cloud, an integral part of the country’s national digital agenda and a key lever in advancing its posture as a regional tech and data hub. The MoU provides for facilitation and support throughout all necessary activities towards a holistic cloud-first policy, including strategy and procurement, modernization of IT systems and services, capacity building, operating model, security, open data policies and other technical aspects.

In particular, the MoU provides for the deployment of a wide range of upskilling and reskillling training initiatives, as part of the AWS Educate Program, to accelerate cloud-related learning and promote the development of a cloud-ready workforce, able to embrace and apply a fast and efficient transition. In addition, AWS will provide support services to enable and facilitate cloud adoption in SMEs and technology startups in Cyprus, through a number of AWS programmes, such as “AWSome Days” and “AWS Cloudstart”, aimed at creating company-specific cloud adoption frameworks and roadmaps, in collaboration with AWS’ global community of entrepreneurs and experts. AWS will also support the Deputy Ministry in its wider efforts to develop cloud-related policies, starting with three pilots in areas such as Government modernization, Smart Citizen Services, Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, as well as share best practices and develop pilot projects and Proof of Concepts for “Smart Cities” solutions.

According to Deputy Minister, Mr Kokkinos, leveraging on AWS’ international experience and expertise, “we set the foundations for an elevated partnership aimed at accelerating our transition to a cloud-driven government and a dynamic digital economy, through modernization, capacity building, innovation and entrepreneurship”. The Minister expressed his sincerest thanks and appreciation to AWS, while referring to the MoU as “the first step in a long-term, mutually beneficial collaboration, that can contribute significantly to advancing Cyprus’ posture as an emerging regional technology and innovation hub, able to host and cater to the needs of international ICT businesses”.

“Cyprus is ushering in a new era of innovation, with entrepreneurs, public sector organizations, and enterprises alike sharing the vision of a modern digital society. We thank the Government of Cyprus for their engagement with this Memorandum of Understanding, and look forward to supporting this vision through initiatives that will foster innovation, help grow local startups, support IT modernization, and build digital skills for future generations”, said Mr Brooks.

(PIO)