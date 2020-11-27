Deputy Director of Medical Services: Third batch of flu shots arriving next week,

Third batch of seasonal flu vaccines will be received next week, the Deputy Director of Medical Services and Public Health Services Olga Kalakouta has told Cyprus News Agency, adding that the distribution will begin by the end of next week.

Kalakouta said that the final batch includes 24,500 seasonal flu vaccines, adding that this year the number of vaccines ordered this year was much higher than last year. She said that the first batch received amounted to 32,000 vaccines, which were given to GPs and pediatricians.

Kalakouta said that the Ministry had managed to secure a dose of 30,270 vaccines, which were distributed before the second normal receipt.

Deputy Director of Medical Services said that as regards the second batch, about 41,500 vaccines had been received and distributed, while the third and last, expected next week, includes 24,500 vaccines.

