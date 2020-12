The Cyprus Department of Meteorology issued a thunderstorm warning of awareness level yellow which is valid until 4 o’clock in the afternoon.

It notes that isolated thunderstorms are expected to affect the area and precipitation rate may exceed 35mm per hour, while hail is also possible.

“Be aware that thunderstorms may occur. Take extra care in exposed areas, like mountains,forest and open terrain. Disruption

to outdoor activities is possible” it says.

(CNA)