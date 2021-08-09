Department of Forests on alert; fines for causing a fire

Charalambos Alexandrou Director of the Department of Forests said that they are on alert daily ready to react immediately in case of a message or a fire.

He also noted that now they have more means at their disposal and have improved their readiness.

He added that a “red alert” level for the risk of forest fires will remain in place due to the fact that we have had a dry winder followed by a dry and hot summer with an ongoing heatwave.

In a press release the Forests Department said that the “red alert” will remain in place on Monday for all forest areas on the island.

“People are asked to be particularly careful and to avoid actions and activities which could likely cause a fire,” the press release added.

Lighting a fire without permission is an offence and is punished with imprisonment up to 10 years or with a fine up to 50,000 euros or both.

Also the fine for causing a fire is up to five years in prison or a fine of 20,000 euros or both.