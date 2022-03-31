Department of Antiquities participates in the Light it Up Blue campaign

The Department of Antiquities of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Works, announces that on the 2nd of April 2021 it will participate once more in the Light it Up Blue worldwide campaign, on the occasion of the World Autism Awareness Day, by lighting in blue the Cyprus Museum in Lefkosia, the Medieval Castle of Pafos and the archaeological sites of Choirokoitia and Amathounta. Like every year, the aim is to raise social awareness with regards to the characteristics and difficulties faced by persons in the Autism spectrum and their families. Through this endeavor the Department of Antiquities wishes to underline the need for continuous education, substantial support and acceptance of all those affected by this condition, which has recently been increasing.

Moreover, building on its belief that all our fellow men and women should be enjoying our common cultural heritage, the Department of Antiquities will organise activities in April, i.e. the month that is dedicated to Autism, in the framework of the initiative that was launched last year in digital form, entitled “Living with the Archaeological Heritage”. These activities will take place at the archaeological site of Choirokoitia, in collaboration with the Cyprus Autism Association and Autism Support Famagusta. Through these activities people with Autism will be able to familiarize with the prehistoric site of Choirokoitia and get close to the values represented in this very important World Heritage site of UNESCO. The objective is to initiate a strong relationship between the entire society and our rich archaeological heritage. This initiative will be the first of a series of similar activities that will also involve other disabilities.

This year the blue rays of Autism that will light our cultural heritage will act as a vital reminder, in difficult times, of the differences we all share and the need to embrace them. The ancient monuments and the Cyprus Museum will again become the voice of our fellow men and women that are more vulnerable so that we will not forget that the future may only be better if it is based on the universal values of our heritage and that social cohesion can be achieved if it encompasses inclusion, solidarity and respect.

