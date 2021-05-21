Department of Antiquities lights up monuments for Huntington disease

The Department of Antiquities, Ministry of Transport, Communications and Works, announces that it will participate once more in the Huntington Disease Awareness Month, by lighting blue and purple, tonight, Friday the 21st of May 2021, the Castles of Pafos and Larnaka, as well as the Cyprus Museum in Nicosia.

As in the previous years, the primary objective of the Department of Antiquities is to raise social awareness concerning this disease, as well as to highlight the need for solidarity towards our fellow men and women suffering from this condition. As part of this campaign, organized by the Huntington’s Disease Association of Cyprus, monuments and other attractions will be lit in these colors throughout the world.

The Department of Antiquities hopes that through increasing our knowledge regarding this disease, the health care provided to those who suffer from it will also be further developed. The need to enhance the support towards more vulnerable people, given the unparalleled conditions that we all face nowadays, following the COVID-19 pandemic, is even greater; within this context, it is the entire society’s duty to provide for the wellbeing and safety for those who struggle for their health and life. Based on these circumstances and needs, it is the Department of Antiquities’ wish that through the light of the Cyprus Museum and our castles, we will all embrace the values of solidarity and love for a society characterized by cohesion and for a better future.

(PIO)