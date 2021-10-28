PhotosDemonstrators pressure Congress to pass climate, immigration and social services legislation

Demonstrators pressure Congress to pass climate, immigration and social services legislation

Demonstrators Gather To Pressure Congress To Pass Climate, Immigration And Social Services Legislation In Washington
Demonstrators Gather To Pressure Congress To Pass Climate, Immigration And Social Services Legislation In Washington

Carol Joyner, Labor Project Director for “Family Values at Work” speaks to activists from immigration, climate and other progressive groups as they hold a rally to call on Democrats in Congress to pass legislation on a range of issues including green jobs and infrastructure, child care, medicare expansion and a path to citizenship for immigrants on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S.

Source:REUTERS/Shuran Huang

