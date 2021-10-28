Carol Joyner, Labor Project Director for “Family Values at Work” speaks to activists from immigration, climate and other progressive groups as they hold a rally to call on Democrats in Congress to pass legislation on a range of issues including green jobs and infrastructure, child care, medicare expansion and a path to citizenship for immigrants on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S.
Demonstrators pressure Congress to pass climate, immigration and social services legislation
Source:REUTERS/Shuran Huang