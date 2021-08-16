PhotosDemonstration in Washington against the Taliban

Demonstration in Washington against the Taliban

Demonstrators hold signs as they gather in front of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 15, 2021 on the day Taliban insurgents entered Afghanistan's capital Kabul. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

Demonstrators hold signs as they gather in front of the White House in Washington, U.S., as Taliban insurgents entered Afghanistan’s capital Kabul.

 

 

Source:REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

