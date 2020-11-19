Photos Demonstration in favour of legalizing abortion, in Buenos Aires

Demonstration in favour of legalizing abortion, in Buenos Aires

Activists participate in a demonstration in favour of legalizing abortion, outside the National Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 18, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Activists participate in a demonstration in favour of legalizing abortion, outside the National Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 18, 2020.

Source:REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

MORE PHOTOS

Photos

Spain embarrass Germany

Andreas Nicolaides -
Spain's Ferran Torres celebrates scoring six goals against Germany.
Read more
Photos

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is launched at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral

Andreas Nicolaides -
People watch as a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, topped with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying four astronauts on the first operational NASA...
Read more
Photos

Santa Claus in Israel

Andreas Nicolaides -
Issa Kassissieh, wearing a Santa Claus costume, sits next to a Christmas tree on a salt formation in the Dead Sea, in an event...
Read more
Photos

Typhoon Vamco aftermath in Philippines

Andreas Nicolaides -
A man carrying a child on his shoulders wades through a flooded street following Typhoon Vamco, in Rizal Province, Philippines, November 12, 2020.
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros