Demonstration for the release of the Armenian prisoners of war from Azeri captivity and the withdrawal of Azeri forces from the sovereign territory of Armenia will take place at the European Parliament and Commission House on Lord Byron street in Nicosia.

All social distancing protocols will be preserved.

When Saturday, May 22 at 11am

Where European Parliament and Commission House, Lord Byron str, 30 Nicosia 1096

Location

Facebook

Info 99 394414