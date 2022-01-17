Demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions in Amsterdam

PhotosDemonstration against COVID-19 restrictions in Amsterdam

A demonstrator takes part in a protest against the Dutch government’s restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Source:REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

