News Local Total demolition of fuel storage tanks on Larnaca's coast by early August

The total demolition of fuel and gas storage tanks on Larnaca’s coast is expected to be realised by early August, according to mayor Andreas Vyras.

Fuel and gas industry stakeholders have committed to transfer their oil tanks to the fuel terminals at Vasiliko, Limassol district.

“It is very important for Larnaca that one of the long-term strategic goals of the city, which is the removal of the fuel and gas storage tanks from the coastal front, is almost reached,” Vyras said.

“We are very pleased that the process of dismantling the liquid fuel tanks has already begun…by early August all storage tanks should be demolished,” he added.

Demolishing the oil storage tanks in the town has been a long-standing issue that has plagued Larnaca’s development for decades.

Long delays in removing a very visible eye-sore on prime coastal land has been long protested by residents of the city.

By Annie Charalambous
