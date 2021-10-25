Delta+ variant traced in 2 samples out of 279 in Cyprus

Delta+ variant was traced in 2 samples in total of 279 in Cyprus, the Health Ministry announced on Monday.

In particular, the Ministry said that the tracing was done in the framework of sequencing of new SARS-CoV-2 variants in samples of positive cases between September-October.

Of the 279 samples, 185 were sent to a specialised lab of the ECDC and 94 were tested in a private lab in Cyprus with which the Ministry is in cooperation.

In all 279 samples the Delta variant was traced. These samples were also sent for a genetic analysis at the Biotechnology and Virology Lab of the University of Cyprus.

The Ministry notes that although Delta+ is more transmissible, in Cyprus in the current phase has not affected to the worse the epidemiological and hospitalisation indices.

It points out that the situation is closely being monitored with the aim to locate new variants at an early stage and therefore to take the appropriate measures.