Delta variant spreading faster than anticipated, no clear containment plan

As Cyprus reports a record-high number of new Covid-19 infections in recent days, the Delta variant seems to be spreading faster than anticipated in the community.

And this time the holiday island seems to be going through its biggest challenge in efforts to contain the pandemic, chest specialist Dr. Haris Armeftis tells Philenews.

Because everything is up in the air with no clear plan on how to contain it from the authorities and no measures for immediate interception of the virus, he added.

The situation is dangerous and has exceeded the limits of the system, he also said, explaining that at the moment there are patients with serious symptoms.

And they do  call an ambulance but due to lack of beds they take two to three days to be transported and to be medicated accordingly.

By Annie Charalambous
