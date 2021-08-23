NewsLocalDelta variant is aggressive and affects young people

Delta variant is aggressive and affects young people

Amalia Hadjiyianni, Scientific Director of the Famagusta and Larnaca hospitals, has said that the Delta variant is so aggressive that it affects younger people and as a result the health condition of patients worsens radically and they are taken into Increased Care Unit are Units.

Hadjiyianni said that currently there are 50 patients at the Reference Hospital, including seven in the Increased Care Unit. The youngest patient is 31 years old and the oldest is 89. The patients’ median age is 60 years.”

In reply to a relevant question, Hadjiyianni said that out of the 50 patients only eight are vaccinated against Covid-19, adding that the percentage of the patients who have not been vaccinated is around 84%.

She noted that the spreading of the Delta variant has as a result the worse condition of the patients’ health. She said that initially they come into the hospital with mild symptoms but then on the 5th to 7th day they get worse and have to be taken to ICUs.

By gavriella
