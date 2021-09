From June 28 to September 12 the Delta variant is dominant at 100% in the Cyprus Republic, according to the Ministry of Health.

An announcement made on Wednesday says that the Ministry was informed yesterday about the completion of specialised sequencing tests for SARS-CoV-2 virus strains, in samples of positive individuals analysed by a private laboratory in Cyprus, which has signed a contract with the Ministry.

Virus variant detection was successful in 90 samples out of a total of 92 sent.