Healthy & delicious bites at Deliyard, Nicosia

Visit the unique food yard full of appetising surprises!
High-end products, healthy & delicious bites go hand in hand at Deliyard.
☕️ Coffee
🥖Bakery
🥓 Delicatessen
🍽️Kitchen
A colourful delicacy introduces itself as “Quinoa salad” ready to challenge your taste along with your body
Mediterranean essence all embedded in baguettes
Freshly made pulled pork sandwich, appetizing and healthy
Chicken Soba for some bites out of nature
The ultimate duo: coffee with blueberry & lemon muffin
The team
Address Esperidon 17, Strovolos 2001 Nicosia