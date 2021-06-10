in-cyprusHealthy & delicious bites at Deliyard, Nicosia

Healthy & delicious bites at Deliyard, Nicosia

Visit the unique food yard full of appetising surprises!

High-end products, healthy & delicious bites go hand in hand at Deliyard.

☕️ Coffee

🥖Bakery

🥓 Delicatessen

🍽️Kitchen

A colourful delicacy introduces itself as “Quinoa salad” ready to challenge your taste along with your body

May be an image of food and indoor

Mediterranean essence all embedded in baguettes

May be an image of food

Freshly made pulled pork sandwich, appetizing and healthy

May be an image of food

Chicken Soba for some bites out of nature

May be an image of food

The ultimate duo: coffee with blueberry & lemon muffinMay be an image of food

The team

May be an image of 9 people, people standing and indoor

Address Esperidon 17, Strovolos 2001 Nicosia

By Lisa Liberti
