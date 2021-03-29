Delicious creations of ERGON To GO are here for you to enjoy!

Ergon is the Greek word for vocation, the process of passionate work, and the sense of accomplishment that follows it. The team had chosen that word to reflect who they really are.

ERGON To GO is a network of small, independent, honest, food artisans. They have travelled across Greece’s mountains, valleys, lakes, and islands to find the best recopies and combinations of tastes, spices and textures.

Those local artisans who choose to remain true to their tradition and craft real food products following history-tested processes. The team members feel responsible for nurturing them by modernizing, protecting and promoting their honest work – their Ergon.

It is their vision to preserve the values of the past by sourcing exclusively high-quality products and by branding them to meet modern-day standards – the Ergon.

On their shelves, you will find the accomplishment of artisans who still believe that food-aking is an art with high standards and its own strict moral code. In our menu, you will find items that are crafted in a way that makes them worthy of their counterparts on our shelves – handcut or homemade; lovingly and carefully artisanal.



Within 13 years of hard work the team of ERGON To GO obtained 14 shops in Greece, Cyprus, England, and Belgium.

They offer more than 700 unique products.

Facebook

Instagram

Currently available in Nicosia in The Mall of Cyprus, Superhome Center and via Wolt and Foody.