Delays, inefficiency mars Cyprus Land Registry’s performance

The state of play in the Cyprus Land Registry is marked with inefficiency with submitted applications taking ages to be processed, Philenews reported on Monday.

The “suffering” of citizens is clearly reflected in the findings of an investigation carried out by the Internal Audit Committee which informed the House Institutions Committee over this.

In a letter, the head of the Internal Audit Committee has noted the accumulation of a large number of cases stacked up on the shelves of the Department.

In particular, the number of cases pending since December 31, 2019 is as high as 42,590.

In addition, there was an example of a case whose process took over eight years to be completed.

Respectively, 47.5% of the cases completed by the Nicosia district registry during the first 10 months of 2019 were initially submitted there between 2001 and 2010.