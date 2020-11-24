Delays in the arrival of postal items due to decrease of flights

The Cyprus Post would like to inform the public that due to the Coronavirus outbreak, a significant decrease of flights to and from Cyprus is affected. Therefore, delays will be noted in the arrival of postal items, as well as in the transfer of mail abroad.

In particular, the Cyprus Post has been informed by the Deutsche Post (German Post) that due to the accumulation of a large volume of items at Frankfurt Airport, these will be processed alternatively by ship, as it is currently impossible to be forwarded by air.

Furthermore, the Cyprus Post makes every effort for the timely processing of all incoming mail, which is expected to increase due to the forthcoming Christmas period.

The Cyprus Post will monitor the situation and we will update the public regularly.

(PIO)