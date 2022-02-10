NewsLocalDelays and queues at “test to stay”

Delays and queues at “test to stay”

Regarding the implementation of the “test to stay” measure at schools, it has been ascertained that students do not comply with the times they have to go to the test points and as a result there is overcrowding and delays while at the same time, teaching time is being lost.

The Health Ministry is appealing to parents and students to go to the test points between 7 and 8 in the morning, also taking into consideration the time needed to carry out the test.

It is reminded that laboratories operate from 7 in the morning to better serve the students.

