Delay in the removal of asphalt plants causes new protests

A new delay arose in the removal of the asphalt plants from Dali. There are problems regarding the unit that will be transferred to Mitsero as well as regarding the other five units, three of which will be removed to Kalavasos and two in Koshi.

Both regarding the cases of Mitsero and Kalavasos, environmental studies are expected to be examined in February.

However, according to the relevant decision of the Cabinet dated 29 July 2020, the whole process should have been completed in eight months, meaning by March 2021.

The residents of Mitsero sent a letter to the President of the Republic asking him to stop the transfer of the plant to their area, noting that they will continue their struggle until the end, with mobilizations and legal measures.