Defendants protest double standards

People on trial held at the Central Prisons have been protesting because some other defendants (specifically two people) are being held at Police holding cells enjoying different privileges. They have already communicated with the Ombudswoman while they also intend to let the European bodies know of the discrimination.

The lawyer of the Union for the Protection of Prisoners’ Rights sent a letter to the Justice Minister on the issue. As the prisoners, say the transfer of the said defendants took place without anyone informing them of the procedure used for their transfer. It is also noted that holding defendants away from the supervision of the Central prisons’ staff is against the Europeans Prison Rules.

The prisoners also noted that the unacceptable behavior of the authorities will be notified to the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.