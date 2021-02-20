Defence Minister travels to UAE for the International Defence Exhibition

Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides travels to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday to visit the International Defence Exhibition in Abu Dhabi. The Minister will be accompanied by Chief of the National Guard Demokritos Zervakis.

In the framework of the Exhibit the Minister will meet with his counterparts from the UAE, Egypt and Jordan. He is expected to meet also with counterparts from other countries of the Gulf, the Middle East and the EU, who will be attending the Exhibition.

Recently, Cyprus and United Arab Emirates signed a Defence and Military Memorandum of Cooperation.

The Memorandum was signed during a teleconference by the Defence Ministers of the two countries.

(CNA)