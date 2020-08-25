News Local Defence Minister to inform EU counterparts on Turkish provocations

Defence Minister to inform EU counterparts on Turkish provocations

Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides is travelling to Berlin for the Informal Meeting of EU Defence Ministers where he will raise the Turkish provocations within Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

This is what CNA reported on Tuesday, adding that the meeting is set to take place on August Wednesday.

The EU Ministers will exchange views on current foreign and security policy developments across the globe.

In addition, the next steps in developing the EU’s Common Security and Defence Policy will be discussed.

The Ministers will more particularly discuss the future Strategic Compass which has to do with Europe`s common strategic culture and common way of defining threats and challenges.

The informal meeting of EU Defence Ministers takes place around the same time as the informal meeting of EU Foreign Ministers, known as the Gymnich meeting, schduled for Thursday and Friday.

Ankara sent on several occasions its seismic research vessel ‘Barbaros’ to Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), following the Republic of Cyprus’ decision, in 2011, to start exploratory offshore drilling.

After May 2019, Turkey caused a stir by sending consecutively two drill ships, “Fatih” and “Yavuz”, to conduct unauthorised drilling activities of hydrocarbons in the Eastern Mediterranean, at times in areas licensed by Cyprus to international energy companies.

The European Council reaffirmed its full solidarity with Cyprus, regarding the respect of its sovereignty and sovereign rights in accordance with international law and in February 2020, placed two persons under restrictive measures, in relation to Turkey`s unauthorised drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleWisconsin unrest flares for second night over police shooting of Black man
Next articleRyanair’s Paphos-Mykonos direct flights end this week

Top Stories

Local

Ledras street to have substation and increased patrolling

Maria Bitar -
Police are increasing security levels in Old town Nicosia following a recent stream of crimes in the area, and shopkeepers' appeals for added measures. On...
Read more
Local

Greek, French Fighter Jets on Andreas Papandreou air force base

Maria Bitar -
According to information, Greek F-16 Fighter Jets have been at the Andreas Papandreou air force base for the past few hours. The same source says...
Read more
Economy

Cyprus’ Retail Trade Value Index decreases in June 2020

Maria Bitar -
Based on provisional estimates by the Statistical Service of Cyprus, the Turnover Value Index of Retail Trade in Cyprus compared to the corresponding month...
Read more
Local

Cyprus’ President receives EU Health Commissioner

Maria Bitar -
EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides was received by Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades on Tuesday. During their meeting, the Covid-19 pandemic was discussed and they exchanged...
Read more
Local

GPs to administer flu shots through GeSY this year

Maria Bitar -
Citizens will be getting the flu shot from their GPs through the General Healthcare System (GeSY) this year. A specific vaccination program prepared by the...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Blueberry marmalade

Andreas Nicolaides -
By Andreas Kavazis Ingredients 1 kg of blueberries 1 kg of sugar 1 teaspoon of grated ginger 2 tablespoons of lemon juice Method Step 1: Put the blueberries...
Read more
Local Food

Caprese salad with halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 3 vine-ripened tomatoes, cored 1 halloumi (round shape) 7-8 green olives stuffed with almond or pepper paste 15 basil leaves, torn or cut into thin strips 1 tsp...
Read more
Local Food

Spinach pie

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: For the filling: 3 bunches spinach 1/2 kilo fresh, unsalted anari cheese 1/2 cup feta cheese 3 tablespoons olive oil 1 large onion, chopped 1 bunch green onions, chopped 1/2...
Read more
Local Food

Consommé with commandaria and crepes

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 4 tbsps. commandaria 8 crepes parsley or chives (finely chopped) for garnishing For the consommé: 750gr. veal bones 2 carrots, chopped 1 leek, trimmed, roughly chopped 1 sprig fresh thyme, leaves only 4-5 sticks of...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Ledras street to have substation and increased patrolling

Maria Bitar -
Police are increasing security levels in Old town Nicosia following a recent stream of crimes in the area, and shopkeepers' appeals for added measures. On...
Read more
Local

Greek, French Fighter Jets on Andreas Papandreou air force base

Maria Bitar -
According to information, Greek F-16 Fighter Jets have been at the Andreas Papandreou air force base for the past few hours. The same source says...
Read more
Local

Cyprus’ President receives EU Health Commissioner

Maria Bitar -
EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides was received by Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades on Tuesday. During their meeting, the Covid-19 pandemic was discussed and they exchanged...
Read more
Local

GPs to administer flu shots through GeSY this year

Maria Bitar -
Citizens will be getting the flu shot from their GPs through the General Healthcare System (GeSY) this year. A specific vaccination program prepared by the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros