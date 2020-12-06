Defence Minister attends Saint Nicholas Day celebrations at ”Evangelos Florakis” Naval Base

Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides on Sunday attended the celebations for Saint Nicholas Day, the Patron Saint of the Navy , at the “Evangelos Florakis“ Naval Base.

Trimithounta Bishop, Chair of the House Defence Committee, Chief of the National Guard, ELDYK Chief as well as Deputy Commande of the Navy Administration were present at the celebrations.

Minister and Head of the National Guard also saluted the personnel of the “Ammochostos“ ship , of the Greek frigate “Hydra“ and of the “Alasia“ ship, stationed near the Base.

(CNA)