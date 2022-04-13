Deep Fried Easter Egg

NewsWorldDeep Fried Easter Egg

This chippy has taken deep-frying to a whole new level and has introduced battered easter-eggs to its menu. From easter eggs to gooey cream eggs and even Colin the Caterpillar, there is nothing too sweet for Papa’s Fish and Chip Shop’s deep fryer. The chocolatey experiment initially took place at their store in Cleethorpes, Lincolnshire as part of a special taster menu just in time for the Easter period however after the amazing response from customers, the battered eggs have been made available at their other locations. Chef, George Papadamou, 30 says that the chippy’s latest stunt has been the most daring so far and the crispy eggs taste a lot more delicious than you might think.

