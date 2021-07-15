Decree postpones all scheduled surgeries in private and public hospitals

According to a decree of the Health Minister, as of 17 July all scheduled surgeries for not urgent cases in private and public hospitals will be postponed, as well as the admissions of patients whose health condition is not in danger.

Daily care clinics, visits by outpatients to the emergency services or the outpatient clinics, polyclinics and private hospitals are exempted.

At the same time, the decree defines the maximum occupancy rates of bed places in private hospital to 70% and of Intensive Care Units to 60%.