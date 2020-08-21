News Local Decree on mandatory use of protective mask is extended

Decree on mandatory use of protective mask is extended

To boost efforts against the spread of Covid-19 in Cyprus, the decree on mandatory use of a protective mask by six years olds and above has been extended.

This is what the Ministry of Heath announced on Friday, adding that the use of a mask is mandatory in indoor crowded spaces.

And more specifically, at the following establishments/venues:

– Supermarkets / bakeries

– Department stores / retail stores / shopping malls

– Churches

– Hospitals / clinics / nursing homes / other health care institutions

– Pharmacies

– Services/Departments of the public and wider public sector and private businesses which receive/serve customers (e.g. banks, citizen service centres, post offices, Cyprus Electricity Authority, etc).

– Betting shops

– Elevators

Violation of the measure provides a fine of €300 by a citizen or a business/establishment.

As for employees, it is clarified that the use of a protective mask is mandatory for all those in customer service positions. That is:

– Public transport (e.g. bus drivers)

– Indoor areas of private companies, Departments of the public and wider public sector which serve the public, such as citizen service centres, post offices, couriers, places for the payment of utility bills (e.g. EAC, CYTA, local government) etc

– Persons who work in customer service in retail businesses.

Indicatively:

▪ Tills at supermarkets, bakeries, pharmacies, public markets, retail stores, etc.

▪ Customer service at other places such as butcheries, fish markets, fruit markets, kiosks, mini markets, retail trade businesses (e.g. clothing and shoe stores, cosmetic stores, etc)

– Delivery persons /distributors

– Construction workers: people working in construction must use disposable masks when travelling by car (the number of persons in a car must not exceed two people) and when using an elevator.

The Ministry also noted that the maximum wholesale and retail prices for masks are being determined in the Decree, dated August 20, 2020.

And that Any violation of the Decree should be immediately reported by calling the number 1429 (Consumer’s Line) so that all appropriate measures are taken.

By Annie Charalambous
