Decrease of 4.9% recorded in municipal solid waste generated in Cyprus in 2020

The total amount of municipal solid waste generated in Cyprus in 2020 stood at 543 thousand tonnes compared to 571 thousand tonnes in 2019, recording a decrease of 4.9%, the Statistical Service estimates.

A press release circulated Wednesday says that from the total amount of 462 thousand tonnes treated in 2020, 78.8% was disposed in landfills, 18.3% was used for recycling, 1.2% was composted and 1.7% was used for energy recovery purposes.

In 2020, the average amount of municipal solid waste generated per inhabitant in the European Union was 505 kg. In Cyprus, the per capita generation of municipal solid waste in 2020 reached 609 kg, which is one of the highest among the member states of the EU.

Denmark has the highest generation of municipal solid waste per inhabitant (845 kg), followed by Luxembourg (790 kg), Malta (643 kg), Germany (632 kg) and Cyprus (609 kg).

By gavriella
