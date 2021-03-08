Declaration forms for voting stations abroad to be submitted by 23 April

Cyprus Interior Ministry announced that the date for the submission of declaration forms for voting stations abroad with regard to the parliamentary elections of May 30, 2021, has been extended until April 23, after an amendment of the law concerning the election of the members of parliament.

As it is noted, in order for the voting stations to be able to operate abroad, a special electoral list will be prepared, to which the data of the registered voters will be transferred from the permanent list in Cyprus, after a relevant statement is submitted by those interested.

Those who are already registered in the electoral list or will be registered until April 2, 2021 are eligible to apply in order to be registered in this special list and be able to vote abroad.

It will be possible for voting stations to operate in cities abroad once the number of the interested voters if over 30 for every constituency. According to what happened in the past it is expected that voting stations will operate in Athens, Thessaloniki, Patra, London and Manchester.

Those who are interested can find forms of declaration in the Embassies/Consulates of the Republic in Greece and the UK, the District Administration Offices, the Citizen Service Centres, the Ministry of the Interior and online at www.moi.gov.cy.

They can be submitted to the Embassies/Consulates of the Republic Abroad, the District Administration officers, the Citizen Service Centres and the Ministry of the Interior as well as online through the website aps.elections.moi.gov.cy

(CNA)