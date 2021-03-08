News Local Declaration forms for voting stations abroad to be submitted by 23 April

Declaration forms for voting stations abroad to be submitted by 23 April

Cyprus Interior Ministry announced that the date for the submission of declaration forms for voting stations abroad with regard to the parliamentary elections of May 30, 2021, has been extended until April 23, after an amendment of the law concerning the election of the members of parliament.

As it is noted, in order for the voting stations to be able to operate abroad, a special electoral list will be prepared, to which the data of the registered voters will be transferred from the permanent list in Cyprus, after a relevant statement is submitted by those interested.

Those who are already registered in the electoral list or will be registered until April 2, 2021 are eligible to apply in order to be registered in this special list and be able to vote abroad.

It will be possible for voting stations to operate in cities abroad once the number of the interested voters if over 30 for every constituency. According to what happened in the past it is expected that voting stations will operate in Athens, Thessaloniki, Patra, London and Manchester.

Those who are interested can find forms of declaration in the Embassies/Consulates of the Republic in Greece and the UK, the District  Administration Offices, the Citizen Service Centres, the Ministry of the Interior and online at www.moi.gov.cy.

They can be submitted to the Embassies/Consulates of the Republic Abroad, the District Administration officers, the Citizen Service Centres and the Ministry of the Interior as well as online through the website aps.elections.moi.gov.cy

(CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articleCyprus, Israel and Greece sign MoU on the EuroAsia Interconnector
Next article23-year-old arrested for attack with Molotov against bank

Top Stories

World

SA Black pilot inspires women to reach for the sky

gavriella -
Refilwe Ledwaba is South Africa's first Black female helicopter pilot and today she's helping other young women to break the glass ceiling and take...
Read more
World

Germans welcome first re-opening stage as some businesses allowed to reopen

gavriella -
Germans joyfully welcomed the re-opening of its first businesses on Monday (March 8) after four months of lockdown. "I think it's wonderful. I think it's...
Read more
Local

90% of complaints for sexual harassment come from public sector

gavriella -
The biggest number of complaints about sexual harassment at work has been submitted by women, Maria Stylianou Lottides, Commissioner for Administration and Human Rights,...
Read more
Local

23-year-old arrested for attack with Molotov against bank

gavriella -
The Limassol CID arrested a 23-year-old for an attack with Molotov cocktail outside a bank in Limassol. The act occurred on 13 December 2020 in...
Read more
Local

Declaration forms for voting stations abroad to be submitted by 23 April

gavriella -
Cyprus Interior Ministry announced that the date for the submission of declaration forms for voting stations abroad with regard to the parliamentary elections of...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

90% of complaints for sexual harassment come from public sector

gavriella -
The biggest number of complaints about sexual harassment at work has been submitted by women, Maria Stylianou Lottides, Commissioner for Administration and Human Rights,...
Read more
Local

23-year-old arrested for attack with Molotov against bank

gavriella -
The Limassol CID arrested a 23-year-old for an attack with Molotov cocktail outside a bank in Limassol. The act occurred on 13 December 2020 in...
Read more
Local

20-year-old arrested for child pornography

gavriella -
The Police arrested today a 20-year-old man regarding a case of child pornography. The arrest was made after a tip by Interpol. According to the...
Read more
Local

17 complaints for sexual harassment submitted to the Police

gavriella -
Police spokesman Christos Andreou said that so far 17 complaints for sexual harassment have been filed. Moreover, the file regarding the complaint of athlete Andri...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros