Decision on 150 million that Finance Ministry wants from HIO to be made Wednesday

Extra money eyed for GPs under General Health Insurance System

On Wednesday it will be decided what will happen with the 150 million euros that the Finance Ministry demands from the Health Insurance Organization (HIO), for services the Health Ministry purchased during the previous year.

For the time being the scenery is uncertain since the HIO has only expressed its disagreement but not its intention to proceed with a negotiation or not, while Health Minister expressed his support to dialogue in order to find a solution.

A meeting will take place on Wednesday on the issue with the participation of the Finance Minister and of the Auditor General.

Everything will be on the table even though the stance of Health Minister Hadjipantelas is considered particularly important.

