Debate: “Women in peace and security processes” on March 14

Ambassador of the Republic of Poland Irena Lichnerowicz-Augustyn together with Rector of the University of Nicosia Professor Philippos Pouyioutas cordially invite you to the debate:

“Women in peace and security processes” with the guest experts from Women in International Security Poland:

Prof. Aleksandra Gasztold and Dr Kornela Oblińska.

The event is organized with the cooperation of the Diplomatic Academy – University of Nicosia and the Department of Politics and Governance, School of Law, UNIC To confirm your presence, please send an email to: [email protected] or call: 22751980

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and in line with all University of Nicosia official policies and measures, the number of guests is still limited at the University Amphitheatre and thus the confirmations of attendance will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis.

A valid SafePass and ID document for verification purposes will be requested in order to access this event. The use of protective masks is also a strict requirement throughout the entire campus and UNIC facilities.

When Monday, March 14 at 6:30 pm

Where UNESCO Amphitheatre, University of Nicosia

